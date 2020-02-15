Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,598 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of McKesson worth $39,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 14.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.03. 6,157,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,066. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.