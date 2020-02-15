Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 311,058 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of LiveRamp worth $38,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260 in the last ninety days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 691,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

