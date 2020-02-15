Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $40,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $8,294,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.78. 387,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

