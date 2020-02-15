Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $39,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 3,068,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,964. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

