Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.22% of Regal Beloit worth $39,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 323,365 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $7,633,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.04. 239,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

