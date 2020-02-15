Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,158 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CSX worth $38,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,081. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.