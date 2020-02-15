Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

SYK traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

