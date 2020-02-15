VideoCoin (VID) Price Down 18.7% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $378,596.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002370 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

