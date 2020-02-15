VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Achieves $9.87 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $4.75 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 264.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00485812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.33 or 0.06214051 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

