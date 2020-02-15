VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $6,485.00 and approximately $15,221.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, VikkyToken has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

