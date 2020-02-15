Vitae Trading 45.9% Higher This Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $33.82 million and approximately $304,896.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

