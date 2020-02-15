VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $392,796.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.03184643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00247803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00156386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

