Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) vs. HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 43.56% 6.83% 2.71% HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and HANG LUNG PROPE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.20 billion 8.87 $2.68 billion $2.65 11.04 HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.82 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and HANG LUNG PROPE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

