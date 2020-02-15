VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and IDEX. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $27,886.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.03133846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00243205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00151278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

