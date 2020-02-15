vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to announce $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $10,000.00. vTv Therapeutics reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 million to $5.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover vTv Therapeutics.

VTVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

VTVT stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,239,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

