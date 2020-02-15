Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 640,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

