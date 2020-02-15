VULCANO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $72,256.00 and $59.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VULCANO has traded up 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

