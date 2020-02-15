W Green Pay Hits 1-Day Volume of $112,181.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 1% against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $607,297.00 and approximately $112,181.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,341,121 tokens. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

