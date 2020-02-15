W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,703 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

