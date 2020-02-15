Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.92 million and $19,012.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000903 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,840,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,460,587 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.