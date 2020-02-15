Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.91% of Walker & Dunlop worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.79. 213,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,560. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

