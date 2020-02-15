Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00006677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Bithumb, LATOKEN and Binance. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $38.08 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,468,548 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC, Allbit, Coinnest, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

