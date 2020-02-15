Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,534,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,197,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,859,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,639,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,978,000 after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

NYSE:WCN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $103.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

