Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 281.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Waste Management stock opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.