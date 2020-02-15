Waves Community Token 1-Day Volume Hits $1,232.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $686,810.00 and $1,232.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

