Wavesbet (WBET) Market Cap Achieves $94,023.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market cap of $94,023.00 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019965 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00195590 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009369 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

