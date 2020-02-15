WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $61.49 million and approximately $32.03 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 94.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,611,859,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,776,958 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Bibox, C2CX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

