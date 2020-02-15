Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.45

News coverage about Wayfair (NYSE:W) has been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wayfair earned a coverage optimism score of -4.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Wayfair’s score:

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wayfair from $117.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.42.

W traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,106. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $135,973.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,830.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519 over the last 90 days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.