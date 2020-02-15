WazirX Market Capitalization Achieves $10.78 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars.

