Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

