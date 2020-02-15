Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.41 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day moving average is $254.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

