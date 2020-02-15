Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WMK opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.06. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

