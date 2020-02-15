Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.86. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. 973,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

