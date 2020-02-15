Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.81% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 942,982 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 233,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 million, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

