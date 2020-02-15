WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,084.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Livecoin, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

