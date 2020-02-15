WhiteCoin Trading 41.2% Lower Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $264,086.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, FreiExchange, LBank and EXX. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022375 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, FreiExchange, EXX, ZB.COM, LBank and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

