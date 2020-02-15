Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 940,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 509,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.52 million, a P/E ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 1.03. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

