Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

WLFC stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

