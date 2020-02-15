Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Willis Towers Watson worth $82,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.67. 499,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.