WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $268.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.50 million. WillScot posted sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

WSC opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in WillScot during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WillScot by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WillScot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WillScot by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

