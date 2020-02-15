Winding Tree Hits One Day Volume of $439.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $439.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,559,227 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

