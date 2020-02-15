Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io and Liqui. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $77,150.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

