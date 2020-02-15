WINk Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $24.67 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000903 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

