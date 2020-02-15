Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WINA. ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $211.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.18. The company has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Winmark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Winmark by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,905,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

