Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.