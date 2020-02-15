Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 684,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wipro by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Wipro by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 603,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wipro by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.