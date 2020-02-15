WIZBL (WBL) Achieves Market Cap of $178,444.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, WIZBL has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a market cap of $178,444.00 and approximately $2,546.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

