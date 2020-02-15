Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to post $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.80 million and the lowest is $75.53 million. Workiva posted sales of $64.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $293.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $293.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $341.37 million, with estimates ranging from $340.36 million to $343.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WK opened at $47.57 on Friday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

In other Workiva news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863 in the last three months. 18.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 541.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 130.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

