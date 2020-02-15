Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Workiva stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 0.91. Workiva has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Workiva by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Workiva by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

