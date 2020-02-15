WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 114.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,529 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of WPX Energy worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in WPX Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

WPX stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.